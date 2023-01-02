Himachal CM donates salary for students' education

The amount received under this fund would be spent in providing quality higher education to destitute women and students.



The Chief Minister said a specific amount would be given to these students and women which would help them in acquiring the higher education that they desire.



He said this fund would provide new dimensions to those who are capable but deprived of quality education due to financial constraints. Apart from this, the students would also get an opportunity to ensure their contribution to the progress and prosperity of the country and society at large.



Sukhu said this step is not compassion, but every person's right.