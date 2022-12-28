Himachal CM says his government committed to implementing Old Pension Scheme

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said his government is committed to approving the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for state employees at its first cabinet meeting and has written to the Centre to clear the amount collected under NPS contribution.



Addressing a delegation of New Pension Scheme (NPS) employees, Sukhu said that a formula has to be evolved so that the pensioners could get a regular and respectable pension.



He said that the Congress has given 10 guarantees to the people of the state in its manifesto during the general assembly elections recently and the Government would implement all these guarantees in a phased manner.



Implementing OPS had been a major poll promise of the Congress.