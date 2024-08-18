Himachal CM Sukhu launches scheme to provide nutritious food to schoolchildren

"The schools will source fresh fruits from local markets based on the children's preferences," he added.

The state government has allocated an additional Rs 12.75 crore for the scheme in the current fiscal.

Sukhu further said about 17,510 primary school teachers would receive tablets as part of the government's efforts to promote digitisation in educational and administrative processes.

"This initiative aims to modernise teaching methods, improve access to digital educational resources and simplify administrative tasks," he said.

"By equipping teachers with these tools, there will be improvement in the overall quality of education. Additionally, the tablets will allow the teachers to participate in online training programmes, further enhancing their professional development," the chief minister added.

Sukhu also hit out at the previous BJP dispensation, claiming the state fell to 18th place in quality education rankings during its government.

The current dispensation is making efforts to improve academic standards in the state, the senior Congress leader said.