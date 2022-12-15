Himachal ex-CM's wife, son summoned over dowry case

Vikramaditya Singh, son of former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh, and his family will have to appear in Udaipur court on January 13 in the matter pertaining to a complaint filed by Vikramaditya's wife Sudarshana, who belongs to Rajsamand.



Vikramaditya, a Congress MLA in Himachal and a member of the Shimla royal family, was summoned by the Udaipur court in a case filed by Sudarshan Singh Chundawat. Summons were issued against Vikramaditya Singh along with his mother Pratibha Singh, sister Aparajita and brother-in-law Angad Singh in the case of domestic violence. All the accused were supposed to appear before the court on Wednesday but none turned up.



In such a situation, the court has now ordered him to appear on January 13.