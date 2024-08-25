Himachal govt announces scheme to aid vulnerable women in raising children

The Himachal Pradesh government on Sunday announced the launch of 'Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana', aiming to provide enhanced support to widows, destitute and divorced women, and differently-abled parents in raising and educating their children.

The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Under this scheme, eligible children will receive a monthly grant of Rs 1,000 for their educational, health and nutritional needs until they are aged 18, the release said.

Additionally, the scheme will offer financial assistance for their higher education, covering course fees and hostel expenses for undergraduate, postgraduate, diploma, and vocational courses, it added.

The timeline of the scheme's implementation is yet to be announced.