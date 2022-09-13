Himachal HC judge's daughter gets bail in murder case

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday allowed regular bail plea of Kalyani Singh, the daughter of Himachal Pradesh high court judge justice Sabina, in the murder case of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, popularly known as Sippy Sidhu, in 2015.



The order was pronounced in the open court by Justice Sureshwar Thakur, who had reserved the judgment on September 3.



Kalyani had contended before the court that the CBI special judge, who rejected her bail plea, failed to appreciate that the investigating agency had not been able to bring up or point out at any new evidence that would indict her "beyond whatever evidence was available with them at the time of filing report on December 7, 2020".