Himachal: Heavy rain keeps state spinning out of gear, with 145 dead this monsoon

Heavy rains disrupted normal life in several parts of Himachal, prompting closure of schools and colleges in some areas of Una, Kullu and Mandi districts, officials said on 20 August, Wednesday.

Educational institutions were shut in Amb and Gagret subdivisions of Una as a precautionary measure. Similar orders were issued for Manali and Banjar in Kullu and for areas in Mandi district, following new incidents of flash floods, cloudbursts and landslides.

The body of a pilgrim, who died after being hit by a shooting stone while he was returning from the Kailash Yatra in Kiannur district, was also recovered on Wednesday, officials said.

On 19 August, Tuesday, Gaurav (31), a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, was injured in the incident near Ganesh Gufa. Upon receiving information, a police team reached the spot and launched rescue efforts, but he was found dead.

The body was shifted to the Regional Hospital, Reckongpeo, and handed over to family members after a post mortem, officials added.

In Kullu, flash floods in the Nallah in Shastri Nagar damaged houses and vehicles, triggering panic among locals. However, there was no loss of life, Kullu Municipal Council president Mahant Gopal Dass said.

On 18 August, Monday night, following incidents of cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides, a foot bridge in Silbhudhani village of Mandi district had been washed away, a statement issued by the sub-divisional magistrate said.

Bhubu, Kungri and allied streams in the district are also seeing turbulence, due to which schools in the village were asked to remain shut on Wednesday for the safety of the students, the statement further said.

A total of 368 roads in the state, including two national highways, were closed to vehicular traffic on Wednesday morning. Among these, 175 roads were closed in Mandi district and 126 in adjoining Kullu, the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) announced.