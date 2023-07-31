Himachal minister orders probe after video of growers dumping apples goes viral

Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi has ordered a probe to ascertain the authenticity of a video purporting to show an apple grower in the Rohru area of Shimla district throwing his produce into a stream.

"The video is 20 days old and the claim that the apple rotted due to road closures is wrong and misleading as an alternate route was opened," he told PTI on Monday.

Negi, who suspects BJP leaders were behind the video being circulated, said the subdivisional magistrate has been asked to look into the matter.

In a purported video circulating on social media, a pickup truck can be seen parked on the roadside in Rohru town while a farmer dumps several crates of apples in a stream.