Fresh landslide in Himachal, NH 5 blocked at Chaura, vehicles stranded

The tribal district of Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh was cut off from state capital Shimla following a massive landslide on the Hindustan-Tibet Road (National Highway 5) at Chaura, officials said on Saturday.

Huge boulders and other debris came sliding down on to the road near the natural tunnel at the entry of Kinnaur district on Friday night, hindering even pedestrian movement.

With the apple season not yet over in the higher hills, a large number of vehicles, including trucks, are stranded on either side of the blockade.

Officials said on Saturday that restoration work is underway in full swing and boulders are being removed. Heavy machinery has been deployed to drill the hard rock and carve a passage for stranded vehicles.

Earlier too, the NH 5 was blocked near Nugalsari, a few kilometers before Chaura, following a massive landslide on the night of 7 September, and it was almost 10 days before the road was reopened to traffic.