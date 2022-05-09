Himachal Police seal interstate borders after Khalistani banners seen outside Assembly

They have been directed to keep the Special Security Units, Bomb Disposal Squads and Quick Reactions Teams (QRTs) in position and on high alert and strengthen the security of dams, railway stations, bus stands, towns, government buildings and vital installations.



Chief Minister Jairam Thakur has described the incident a cowardly act. "The incident will be investigated quickly and strict action will be taken against the culprits. I would like to tell those people that if you have the courage, then come out in the light of day, not in the dark of night."