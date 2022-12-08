Himachal poll trends: Cong ahead on 39 seats, BJP leads on 26

Senior Congress leader and sitting MLA Asha Kumari was trailing from Dalhousie while Congress' Kaul Singh was trailing from Darang.



Counting of votes for the 68-member assembly began at 8 am.



The BJP's slogan this time was "Raj nahin, riwaaj badlega", which translates to, "the convention will change, not the government".



For the Congress, a victory in Himachal Pradesh is much needed for a revival as it has been battered by a spate of electoral losses in the last few years.



About 76.44 per cent of voters had exercised their franchise on November 12. Altogether, 412 candidates, including 24 women and 99 independents, are in the fray.



The BJP and the Congress contested on all the 68 constituencies, while the AAP fielded candidates on 67 seats, the Bahujan Samaj Party on 53 and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) on 11 seats.



In 2017, the BJP won 44 seats, the Congress 21 and the CPIM gained one. Two Independent candidates, too, had won.