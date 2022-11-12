Himachal Pradesh assembly polls: Voting across 68 constituencies begins

The voting is scheduled from 8 am to 5 pm and the Election Commission has 7,884 polling stations, including three auxiliary voting stations in far flung areas. Of these, 789 are vulnerable booths and 397 critical ones.



The EC has set up its highest booth in Tashigang, Kaza in Spiti area of Lahaul Spiti district at a height of 15,256 feet that would cater to 52 voters.



The 2017 assembly election saw a record 75.57 per cent polling.