Himachal bans mobile phones in schools for students, teachers

The order emphasised that the ban is aimed at creating a distraction-free academic environment and ensuring that classroom activities are conducted without interruptions from electronic devices.

The director of school education has instructed all deputy directors to enforce strict compliance with the ban across all schools under their jurisdiction. Additionally, schools have been directed to prominently display the order on their notice boards so that both staff and students are fully aware of the new regulations.

Education officials believe the move will strengthen classroom discipline, foster focused learning, and enhance meaningful interaction between students and teachers. The department has assured that the implementation of the policy will be monitored closely to ensure adherence and effectiveness.

With PTI inputs