Himachal bans mobile phones in schools for students, teachers
In a significant move to enhance classroom focus and promote better student-teacher interaction, the Education Department of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, 20 September, issued an order banning the use of mobile phones by students and teachers during school hours.
According to the directive, teachers are required to leave their mobile phones in safe custody before entering the classroom. Students, meanwhile, have been instructed not to bring mobile phones to school at all. In case of emergencies, schools will provide access to landline phones for communication.
The order emphasised that the ban is aimed at creating a distraction-free academic environment and ensuring that classroom activities are conducted without interruptions from electronic devices.
The director of school education has instructed all deputy directors to enforce strict compliance with the ban across all schools under their jurisdiction. Additionally, schools have been directed to prominently display the order on their notice boards so that both staff and students are fully aware of the new regulations.
Education officials believe the move will strengthen classroom discipline, foster focused learning, and enhance meaningful interaction between students and teachers. The department has assured that the implementation of the policy will be monitored closely to ensure adherence and effectiveness.
