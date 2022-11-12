Himachal Pradesh records 65.92% turnout till 5 pm: EC provisional data

Till 5 pm, a 65.92 per cent turnout was recorded, the Election Commission (EC) said.



The highest polling of 72.35 per cent was recorded in Sirmour district followed by 68.48 per cent in Solan and 67.67 per cent in Una and 67.5 per cent in Lahaul and Spiti.



The high-altitude district of Lahaul and Spiti had recorded 21.95 per cent, the lowest, till 1 pm, but polling was brisk as the sun came out.



Shillai recorded the highest 77 per cent turnout while Sarkaghat recorded the lowest 55.40 per cent, among the 68 assembly constituencies in the hill state, the poll panel said.



Seraj constituency in Mandi district from where Chief Minister Jairam Thakur is contesting and Sujanpur recorded 74 per cent polling, according to the provisional figures. Among the other constituencies, Anni recorded polling of 63.65 per cent, Arki 66 per cent, Churah 60.83 per cent and Dalhousie 63 per cent.



Chief Minister Thakur voted in Mandi along with his wife and daughters after offering prayers at a local temple, while Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh and her son Vikramaditya Singh voted in Rampur.