Himachal to conduct survey for Kotkhai-Hatkoti, Dodra-Kwar tunnels: Sukhu

A provision of Rs 100 crore has been made in this fiscal for setting up 10 cold atmosphere (CA) stores in the state and the tendering process is underway. "Measures are also being taken to ensure remunerative prices for rotten apples to the growers," he said.



The present Congress government has fulfilled its promise as made in its election manifesto of providing the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) to government employees and efforts are being made to get back approximately Rs 9,000 crore of National Pension Scheme (NPS), as deposited with the central government, said the Chief Minister.



He demanded 30 per cent share from the Central government in hydropower projects set up in the state which does not have any sort of debt liabilities.