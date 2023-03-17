Himachal's FY24 budget focuses on restoration of old pension scheme, green initiatives, cow cess

Sukhu also announced a subsidy of Rs 25,000 for the purchase of electric two-wheelers for 20,000 girls studying in government schools in the state.



Besides, the government will ensure at least two panchayats in every district be made green panchayats, Sukhu said while presenting the annual budget in the assembly.



The chief minister said that his government will fulfil all the promises made to the people during elections in a phased manner.



In the first phase, 2,31,000 women will get Rs 1,500 per month as promised, he said, adding that the payout will cost Rs 416 crore per year to the state exchequer.



Announcing the restoration of the old pension scheme, another poll promise, the chief minister said it will benefit 1.36 lakh employees.