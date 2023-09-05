Himanta Biswa Sarma's push for AFSPA withdrawal in Assam

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, 4 September met Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed about complete withdrawal of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) from the northeastern state.

During his meeting with the Home Minister at his residence which lasted for 30 minutes, the Chief Minister discussed the roadmap for complete withdrawal of AFSPA from Assam, a government official said.

The official said that the Chief Minister cited the significant improvement in the law-and-order situation, surrendering of scores of underground cadres of extremist outfits with huge cache of arms and ammunition following signing of several peace accords, and drastic fall in deaths of security personnel and civilians as reasons for complete lifting of AFSPA from Assam.