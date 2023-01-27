Hindenburg report: Congress demands RBI, SEBI probe into charges against Adani Group

The Congress on Friday demanded a probe by the RBI and SEBI into the charges levelled by New York based research firm, Hindenburg research against the Adani Group.

Hindenburg Research had in a recently released report accused the Adani Group of “brazen stock manipulation” and “accounting fraud”.

In a statement issued, head of the Congress media department and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh demanded, “The allegations require serious investigation by those who are responsible for the stability and security of the Indian financial system, viz. the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).”