Hindi lecturer arrested for alleged objectionable remarks about Hindu deities

The Deccan Police have arrested Junior college lecturer Ashok Sopan Dhole, who taught Hindi at Pune’s Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce (SCAC), for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Hindu deities and outraging the sentiments of the Hindu community.

Dhole’s video, where he is heard speaking on different Hindu Gods and Goddesses during a classroom lecture of Class 12 on July 25, went viral on the social media which led to demonstrations outside the college by right-wing outfits.

Some college students who had objections to Dhole’s remarks had also given their statements to the police. Meanwhile, the college has suspended the lecturer and ordered an inquiry into the incident.

A person identified as Ravindra Padwal (30) claiming to be the president of ‘Samast Hindu Bandhav’ lodged the complaint with Deccan Police station after which Dhole ( 43 ) was charged under IPC Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts that are intended to outrage religious feelings).