Hindi should be accepted as alternative to English, not to local languages: Amit Shah

Under the second point, he stressed the need to give elementary knowledge of Hindi to students up to Class 9 and pay more attention to Hindi teaching examinations.



Under the third point, the home minister suggested to republish the Hindi dictionary by revising it, the statement said.



On this occasion, Shah unanimously approved the sending of the 11th volume of the committee's report to the President.



He said the pace at which the current Official Language Committee is working has rarely been seen before.



The home minister said sending three reports to the President in the same tenure of the committee is a joint achievement of all.



He said after meeting with all secretaries concerned, an Implementation Committee should be constituted to review the progress of implementing recommendations of the 1st to 11th volumes of the Official Language Committee report.



He said 22,000 Hindi teachers have been recruited in eight northeastern states.



Also, nine tribal communities of the Northeast have converted their dialects' scripts to Devanagari.



Apart from this, all the eight states of the Northeast have agreed to make Hindi compulsory in schools up to Class 10, the statement said.



Union Ministers of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra and Nisith Pramanik, Vice-Chairman of the Official Language Parliamentary Committee Bhartruhari Mahtab and other members of the committee were present at the meeting.