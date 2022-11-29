Hindu activists detained for giving boycott call against Muslim traders

He said, "The old rituals would be followed. Giving opportunities only to the Hindu traders is not tenable. If anyone tries to create problems, fair, legal action would be initiated against them."



"We are elected representatives and get elected after getting votes of people belonging to all religions. There is no room for discrimination. The tradition which has been followed for years will be carried forward," he said.



Earlier, the Hindu activists were furious about the decision and wanted a boycott of the Muslim traders in Hindu temples . They argued that when Muslims were not allowing any Hindu traders to carry out business in the surrounding areas of mosques, then why should the rules apply only to Hindu fairs.