Hindu-Muslim narrative being kept, says Rakesh Tikait

However, he later retracted his statement and added that he had made a 'mistake' in giving such a call publicly.



Tikait said that farmers are frustrated with the government as they are being forced to sell their crops at half of its price. He added that they are fully conscious of the importance of their choice in the forthcoming Assembly elections and do not need any prompting.



"The 13 months of training in Delhi at the time of the farmers' movement against the government's three contentious farm laws was enough for them to decide what they need to do. A massive farmers protest is scheduled on January 31 because the committee on minimum support price is yet to be formed by the Centre. The country where political leaders seek votes in the name of caste and religion can never progress," he added.