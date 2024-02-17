Hindu religious bodies protest government interference in Nashik

After the Shankaracharyas faulted the current regime for holding a Pran Pratishthan at an incomplete temple, which they said was against the shastras, there is another pushback by religious bodies in Nashik.

Unbeknownst to most people even outside the immediate vicinity of this temple town, Hindu Sants, mahants, pandits, purohits and other religious people are preparing to march through town in protest against the BJP-led government in Maharashtra muscling their way into the performance of the daily aartis on the banks of the holy Godavari river that runs through this town.

Goda Aarti has generally been the domain of the Purohit Sangh and these priests have been performing this ritual for centuries. But now the government has set up a Godavari Ram Tirth Seva Samiti and plans to wrest the conduct of the aartis from the Purohit Sangh.

An outraged religious and civic community comprising devotees, Sadhus, Mahants and others took the unprecedented step of organizing a Gram Sabha on the banks of the river at Goda ghat and were joined by residents of Panchvati, sarvajanik mandals, several other religious organisations and practically all the sans, mahants and akharas in town threatening to march on Nashik on Saturday and take the law into their hands if the government did not desist.