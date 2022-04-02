Hindu Sena pastes poster outside US Embassy in Delhi, FIR lodged

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrutha Guguloth said an information was received at around 10.15 p.m. on Friday about the said incident after which the police registered an FIR under section 3 (Penalty for defacement of property) of the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.



According to section 3 of DPDP Act, whoever defaces any property in public view by writing or marking with ink, chalk, paint or any other material except for the purpose of indicating the name and address of the owner or occupier of such property, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to one year, or with fine which may extend to fifty thousand rupees, or with both.



The DCP further informed that technical surveillance is underway to catch the culprit.



The poster, which was stuck on a sign board near gate No 7 of the US Embassy, had a logo of Hindu Sena above it. The organisation also confirmed it through Twitter.