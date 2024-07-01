Hinduism not about spreading fear, hatred: Rahul Gandhi in LS

He accused the BJP of launching systematic attacks on the Constitution and the fundamental idea of India, noting that millions of people have resisted the ideas proposed by the ruling party.

"I was attacked on the orders of PM Modi. There were 20-plus cases (against me), (my) house was taken away, 55 hours of interrogation by the ED," Gandhi said.

Despite these challenges, the MP from Rae Bareli expressed pride in the collective effort to protect the Constitution.

"It feels nice that BJP people are now repeating 'Jai samvidhan' after me," he said.

Gandhi also expressed his contentment at being in the opposition.

"I am happy and proud to be in the opposition. For us, there is something more than power, it is the truth," he said.

During his speech, Gandhi showed a picture of Lord Shiva, which prompted speaker Om Birla to remind him that rules do not allow displaying placards in the House.

Gandhi reiterated that all religions, including Islam and Sikhism, emphasise courage and the importance of being fearless.