Hindus, Muslims in no man’s land on Indo-Bangla border set for Durga Puja

The everyday life of the 44 families in Gobindapur village at the India-Bangladesh border in Assam’s Karimganj district is not normal as the village falls in the no man’s land zone between the International Borders of the two countries, separated from the mainland by a barbed wire fence.

Work on the 124-km-long barbed wire fencing began in 1994 in the Barak Valley areas of Assam. Although the residents of Gobindapur village have voting rights, they are Indian citizens, yet the villagers have to abide by a lot of regulations. The gates of the fencing are opened in the morning and closed by the Border Security Force (BSF) before dusk. The villagers must return to their homes within this time. Moreover, outsiders cannot enter the village without the proper permission of the authorities.

However, the village celebrates Durga Puja with full flavor. Gobindapur village has the history of organising Durga Puja for more than 100 years. The village has a small temple where the puja is organised every year. The preparations have been started at the village to celebrate this year’s Durga Puja too.