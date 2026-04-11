Hindutva leaders hit back after Pawar warns of radicalisation in Warkari movement

NCP (SP) chief and Rajya Sabha member Sharad Pawar has expressed concern over what he described as the growing influence of radical elements within the Warkari sect. He stressed the need to preserve progressive values, stating that elements promoting extremism are now entering a tradition historically associated with equality and inclusiveness. Pawar said that efforts have begun to identify those who are strengthening radical forces within the community.

The Warkari sect is a devotional Vaishnava tradition rooted in Maharashtra, centred on the worship of Lord Vitthal, a form of Vishnu or Krishna, at Pandharpur. Its followers, known as Warkaris, emphasise devotion through simple living, ethical conduct and egalitarian pilgrimage, rather than ritualistic practices.

Pawar expressed these views in a souvenir published for the All-India Marathi Literary Conference of Women Government Officers. The two-day conference is being held in Delhi on 11 and 12 April.

Referring to the organisational structure of Warkari kirtankars and preachers, Pawar claimed that around 60 per cent of people associated with the sect are now aligning in a way that could empower radical forces. In contrast, only 40 per cent continue to uphold progressive and egalitarian ideals through kirtans and sermons, he said. He described this trend as worrying for a movement traditionally known for guiding society.

Pawar’s comments drew sharp criticism from several Hindutva leaders. BJP’s spiritual wing head Tushar Bhosale accused Pawar of being anti-Hindu and termed his remarks an insult to the Warkari sect. The National Warkari Council also condemned Pawar’s statements.

Maharashtra Social Justice Minister and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) leader Sanjay Shirsat also criticised Pawar, saying the Warkari sect includes people from various castes and cannot be accused of communal bias. He warned that Pawar should not attempt to divide the Hindu community and rejected the claim that communal forces are infiltrating the sect.