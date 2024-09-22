Hindutva trundles in to Himachal Pradesh

The two main demands—instant demolition of ‘illegal’ mosques and verification of ‘outsiders’—are both contentious and open to question. Firstly, the singling out of mosques alone is mischievous and gives the game away. According to the town and country planning department, there are more than 15,000 illegal/ irregular buildings in Shimla alone.

Furthermore, in an article in the Tribune, the former deputy mayor of Shimla Tikainder Singh Panwar lists four popular temples and one gurudwara in Shimla that are also illegal (there will be many more), but no one is making a song and dance about them. Quite clearly, then, what is under attack by these fundamentalists is not the building but the religion.

Secondly, the exact legal status of the mosques in question is not clear—are they encroachments on government land; have they been built without the requisite approvals; or are the constructions violative of sanctioned plans?

These are questions to be decided by the courts, not mobs, and in most cases the matters are already being adjudicated by the courts. The chief minister has already announced that the cases will be fast-tracked, and in at least two cases—Sanjauli and Mandi—the masjid authorities have either demolished the offending portions themselves or have sought permission to do so.

This should have brought closure to the protests but closure is not what these Islamophobic outfits are interested in—they want to keep the pot boiling, and so they have now shifted to their second demand, ‘verification’ and detention of outsiders—shorthand for barring the entry into the state of labourers, traders, vendors of a particular community. This is common in BJP-(mis)ruled Uttarakhand but has so far found no traction in Himachal, which has just 2 per cent Muslims.

This demand is straight out of a Nazi toolkit. India is a democracy and the Constitution gives its citizens the right to live anywhere, practise any profession, and to live life with dignity and freedom. The mobs want these rights to be taken away from the state’s Muslim migrants, and to give in to them would be to convert Himachal into a police state.