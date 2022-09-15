His 'nude' photograph was morphed, Ranveer Singh tells cops

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has told Mumbai Police that one of his 'nude' photographs which led to the filing of a case for obscenity against him had been morphed.

He denied that this photograph was among the pictures from a photo shoot that he had shared on social media, a police official said on Thursday.

Singh's statement was recorded by city police on August 29.

He told police that the photograph in which private parts were allegedly visible had not been uploaded by him, the official said. The actor also maintained that the photos which he had shared were not obscene as he was wearing underwear.