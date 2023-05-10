Hoarding near Lucknow uni shows oppn leaders being guided by terrorists to ban the 'Kerala Story'

The hoarding also bears Mishra's name and designation at the bottom.

In his tweet, Mishra said, "Wake up India wake up. #Kerala_story. Those who conceptualised Ghazwa-e-Hind are getting exposed. The intention of those opposing the film is that the daughters of the country remain unsafe".

The BJP leader also hosted a screening of the film for college girls at a theatre recently.

State BJP leader and former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma also hit out at the West Bengal government for banning the movie and said, "The ban on Kerala Story by opposition parties is sad and a conspiracy to hide the truth. The opposition parties are not worried about the country." The BJP has supported the movie on women being forcefully converted to Islam and recruited by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), while opposition parties have accused the filmmakers of peddling hate.

The motion picture has been banned in West Bengal and multiplexes in Tamil Nadu have halted its screening, whereas BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have announced it as tax-free.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film depicts how women from Kerala were forced to convert to Islam and recruited by the terror group Islamic State(IS).

The movie was initially portrayed as "unearthing" the events behind "approximately 32,000 women" allegedly missing from Kerala. This was subsequently changed to three. It is produced by Shah's Sunshine Pictures.

