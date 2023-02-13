Hoax bomb call at Google office in Pune; caller held in Hyderabad

Google's office in Maharashtra's Pune city was briefly put on alert after it received a call about a bomb in the premises which later turned out to be a hoax, police said on Monday.



A man, who allegedly made the call in an inebriated state, has been traced to Hyderabad and apprehended from there, they said.



"The office, located on the 11th floor of a multi-storey commercial building in Pune's Mundhwa area, received a call late Sunday night that a bomb was kept in the office premises," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Vikrant Deshmukh said.