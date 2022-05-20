Hoax bomb call triggers panic in Bengaluru Intn'l airport

Tension gripped Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL) in Bengaluru on Friday following a bomb threat call, which later turned out to be a hoax.



Airport authorities, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and Dog squad as well as Bomb disposal squads swung into action creating panic among the passengers.



According to police, the call was received around 3.50 a.m. The police control room recorded the call and intimated the airport authorities.