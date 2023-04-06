Hold consultations on making films accessible to persons with disabilities: Delhi HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Centre to hold a consultation with stakeholders, including producers, broadcasters and disability rights organisations, and submit a report on making films accessible to those suffering from visual or hearing impairments.



Justice Prathiba M Singh observed there was "no manner of doubt" that the framework on making contents accessible to persons with disabilities ought to be implemented an "urgent basis" and "across the board".



The court was hearing a petition by certain persons suffering from visual and hearing impairments who sought directions to make Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathaan, accessible to them. Deepika Padukone and John Abraham are also in the movie.



The four petitioners -- a law student, two lawyers and a disability rights activist -- have contended that under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act (PWD Act), the government has to take measures to ensure access to content to those suffering from disabilities.



In January, the court had directed Yash Raj Films to provide Hindi subtitles and closed captions as well as audio description for the OTT release of the film for the benefit of those suffering from visual and hearing impairments.