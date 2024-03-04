Hold single-phase Lok Sabha polls in Bengal: Trinamool urges ECI

A Trinamool Congress delegation, which met the full bench of the Election Commission of India (ECI) in Kolkata on Monday, 4 March, has requested the poll panel to hold Lok Sabha elections for the state's 42 Parliamentary constituencies in the state in a single phase.

Trinamool Lok Sabha member Kalyan Bandopadhyay, who led the delegation, said after the meeting that they have told the ECI officials that seven-phase or eight-phase polling will essentially give an advantage to the BJP in West Bengal.

“We also flagged the deployment of CAPF (Central Armed Police Forces) personnel in the state even before the announcement of polling dates. As per the information available with us, CAPF personnel are intimidating the common people, including women, to vote for the BJP. They are actually working as agents of the ruling party at the Centre,” Bandopadhyay claimed.