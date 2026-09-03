Home minister Amit Shah embarrassed as BJP foot soldier exposes Delhi Police

Delhi Police also rejected allegations of undue influence or interference, saying the matter had been dealt with strictly in accordance with law and procedure.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Saurav Das, however, has disputed the police account and confirmed the claim made by Bhardwaj. 'Allow me to tell you what exactly happened after BJP-protected goon Swatantra Bhardwaj's attack on Dalit man Sanjay at our Jantar Mantar protest… Sanjayji's skull was cracked open. The wound dimensions were of such great size that it obviously warranted an attempt to murder charge in the FIR (Section 307 of IPC). The Police refused to add that charge. This section would've led to his immediate arrest as it is a cognisable and non-bailable offence. To avoid this arrest, the police flat out refused to add this section,' Das wrote.

'We asked that at the moment, the ‘grievous injury’ section be added (Sec 326), which would also lead to his immediate arrest. DCP Sachin Sharma and ACP Ajay Sharma flatly refused. Not just this, they told us on our face to ‘go get a court order’! The expert medical opinion has still not been received by us,' Das said. 'The other gang members who were accomplices of Bhardwaj have also not been identified so far, despite several of them making reels immediately after the attack and threatening Sanjay's minor daughter Nishu openly.

'So, tell us why should Kapil Mishra not be made an accomplice in the FIR since he illegally interfered with the course of justice? Why should he not resign for protecting gang members and abusing his office? Does BJP's leadership support this?'

Abhijeet Dipke, founder-president of the CJP, also took to X and posted: 'When this attack happened, I personally went to the DCP and asked him to arrest these goons. The DCP replied, "We can’t arrest people randomly." I told him, "The attack happened right in front of the police. How can you say you can’t arrest them?" To which the DCP replied, "You are free to go to the courts".'