Home minister mum in Parliament, but giving interview on TV: Kharge on security breach issue

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday, 15 December, asked Union Home Minister Amit Shah why he was not giving a statement in Parliament on the security breach issue but was giving interviews to TV channels.

He also asked if "illegally" suspending MPs who asked questions on the Parliament breach was justice.

"What kind of justice is it to illegally suspend opposition MPs over the huge lapse in security of Parliament and its MPs," Kharge asked.

He said that leaders of various parties had met in the morning to discuss their joint strategy in both houses.

Several MPs suspended on Thursday for disrupting the House with their protest on the security breach issue staged a silent protest in Parliament complex against the suspension.