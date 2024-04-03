Home Ministry cancels FCRA registration of five NGOs for 'violation' of laws

The Union Home Ministry has cancelled the registration of at least five NGOs for alleged violation of various provisions of the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act, sources said on Tuesday, 2 April.

The NGOs whose registrations have been cancelled are CNI Synodical Board of Social Service, Voluntary Health Association of India, Indo-Global Social Service Society, Church's Auxiliary for Social Action, and Evangelical Fellowship of India, they said.

With the cancellation of their Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) registration, these NGOs will no longer be able to receive foreign contributions nor utilise the existing available funds.