Homebuyers being defrauded, uniform buyer-builder agreement necessary: SC

Homebuyers in the country are being defrauded, necessitating the need to bring uniformity in builder-buyer agreements, the Supreme Court observed on Monday, 8 July.

"Buyers are being defrauded by builders all across and that is why the need for uniformity now," a bench of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, justice J.B. Pardiwala and justice Manoj Misra said.

The top court was hearing a PIL filed by lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay in 2021, saying a model agreement was required to ensure transparency and fairness and to restrain builders and agents from indulging in unfair and restrictive trade practices.