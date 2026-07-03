Honeymoon murder: SC declines to stay Sonam Raghuvanshi bail granted by HC

The Supreme Court on Friday, 3 July declined to stay the bail granted to Sonam Raghuvanshi, prime accused in the alleged murder of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi during their honeymoon in Meghalaya in 2025, while indicating it was not convinced by the reasoning adopted by Meghalaya High Court.

A bench of Justices M.M. Sundresh and Sheel Nagu said it had "reservations" about the high court's order but noted that Raghuvanshi had already been released from custody and was staying in Shillong in compliance with conditions imposed by the trial court. In those circumstances, the bench refused to suspend the bail order.

Appearing for the Meghalaya government, solicitor-general Tushar Mehta argued that the allegations against Raghuvanshi were grave and she had been granted bail solely on a technical ground relating to the arrest procedure.

Describing the case as "really shocking", Mehta urged the court to stay the high court's order, which upheld bail on the ground that the complete grounds of arrest had not been supplied.

"This is the case where both of them went on honeymoon in Meghalaya. It was a premeditated murder. There were three of her accomplices. She killed the husband on a hill and threw the dead body into a gorge. The three assailants and the lady herself were part of the physical assault. She absconded and was later arrested from a place in Uttar Pradesh," Mehta submitted.

He argued that if the bail order remained in force, Raghuvanshi could abscond. Referring to the transit remand proceedings before a magistrate in Uttar Pradesh, Mehta said the magistrate had specifically recorded satisfaction that the grounds of arrest had been communicated to her.