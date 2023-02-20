Hooda demands resignation of BJP minister accused of molestation

After the address, the Congress MLAs raised the demand for the resignation of the accused minister in the House. Later, party legislators walked out of the House in protest.



On the Governor's address, Hooda rejected the claims made by the government in the address. He said the government got the Governor to make false claims, which are not visible anywhere on the ground.



"In the speech, the government tried to present its failures as achievements. The reality is that in the last eight years, the government worked to push Haryana backward on every front. The government should be ashamed of the law and order situation in the state, but it is patting itself on the back. While the social progress report of the Union government itself says that Haryana is at the bottom in terms of civil security," he said.