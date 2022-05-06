Hot, dry weather likely in J&K during next 24 hours

Weather remained dry in J&K during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) department on Friday forecast hot and dry weather during the next 24 hours.



The MeT department statement said, "Mainly hot and dry weather is most likely in J&K.



"Same weather is likely to continue for the next 5 days. However, a brief spell of rain/thunderstorms may occur at some pockets, mainly towards late afternoon.