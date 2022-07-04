House for sale poster claims 'harassment' by police

A poster proclaiming 'House for sale' in the Natkur area in Lucknow, has started attracting a great deal of attention.

The poster claims that the reason behind the 'distress sale' is the 'fear of police and anti-social elements'.

The house belongs to a PAC constable, and his wife told reporters that the local police have been implicating her family in false criminal cases at the behest of some anti-social elements.