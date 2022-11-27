Housekeeping service at Satyendar Jain's cell in Tihar jail sparks row

What is the case?



The ED initiated money laundering investigation on the basis of the CBI's FIR lodged against various suspects, including Udai Shanker Awasthi, MD IFFCO, Pankaj Jain, Promoter of Jyoti Trading Corporation and Rare Earth Group, Dubai, Amarendra Dhari Singh and others. Satyendar Jain was also made an accused in the matter.



They were accused of allegedly hatching a criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal misconduct.



The ED learnt during the investigation that Awasthi and others in IFFCO generated proceeds of crime and layered it through various unrelated entities and part of the PoC was then transferred to the entities controlled by them.