Houses develop cracks in J-K's Doda, 19 families shifted to temporary shelters

The deputy commissioner and the senior superintendent of police visited the spot and assured all help to the affected families, he said.



Zargar, however, refused to compare the situation to that in Uttarakhand's Joshimath -- the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib -- that is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence.



"Comparing the situation in Nai Basti with the sinking town of Joshimath will be an exaggeration. We are faced with a problem of landslide and geologists from Chenab Valley power projects and National Highways Authority of India have already inspected the site," Zargar said.



While some families have shifted to a temporary shelter set up by the district administration, many others have returned to their ancestral homes.