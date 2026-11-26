Warnings over the station speakers

It was around 8.45 pm when Deepak heard sustained gunfire and loud bangs and saw thick smoke near platforms 12 and 13. The Hyderabad-bound Hussain Sagar Express had just left, and the Indrayani Express from Pune had arrived around the same time.

From his first-floor cabin above the station master’s office, Deepak could see people lying wounded. Others were still at the booking counters or buying tea and snacks. He used the speakers to warn them that shots were being fired in the platform hall and told them to head for the rear exit.

Deepak called Zende, who handled announcements in the suburban section, and then alerted Vishwas Bhatt in the railway control room. Bhatt noted the time of the call in his diary, Deepak recalled. In the suburban section, Zende directed passengers towards the far end of Platform 1, where he believed they had a safer way out.

The two gunmen, Ismail Khan and Ajmal Amir Kasab, fired at passengers trying to escape. Deepak estimated that the shooting in the main-line section lasted five to six minutes. He recalled seeing one gunman stop near an ATM by Platform 8 to reload before moving towards the suburban section.

The announcers’ warnings helped hundreds of passengers escape. The attack at the station, now known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, killed 52 people and injured 108. In all, 166 people were killed in the 26/11 attacks across Mumbai.

Reuniting families through the night

After the shooting stopped, passengers began looking for relatives they had been separated from. Deepak and his colleagues read out names over the main-line speakers, asking those called to come to the station master’s cabin. His shift ended at 10 am the following day, 27 hours after he had signed in at Byculla.

Deepak later approached a senior divisional commercial manager and received a chief commercial manager’s award comprising a certificate and Rs 500. Asked whether he had felt overlooked when another announcer received greater recognition, he told PTI that it had hurt for a while and that he had eventually come to terms with it.

“Whatever happened, the big thing is that I survived,” he said.

With PTI inputs