How a last-minute shift put a railway announcer at the heart of Mumbai’s 26/11 attacks
Eighteen years on, Bablu Kumar Deepak recalls using the public address system at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to guide passengers away from gunfire and reunite families
Bablu Kumar Deepak had started his day at Byculla station when the railway control room asked him to cover the evening shift at CST on 26 November 2008
As gunfire broke out, Deepak and fellow announcer Vishnu Zende used the station’s public address systems to direct passengers towards exits
Deepak stayed on duty for 27 hours, using the microphone through the night to help passengers find relatives they had lost in the chaos
Bablu Kumar Deepak reported for work at Mumbai’s Byculla station at 7 am on 26 November 2008, expecting a routine morning shift. A last-minute call from the railway control room sent him to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to cover the evening shift. Hours later, as gunmen opened fire inside the crowded station, he picked up his microphone and urged passengers to get out.
Deepak, now 51, was barely a year into his job as a railway announcer. He had joined the Railways 11 years earlier as a bungalow peon. Speaking to PTI ahead of the 18th anniversary of the attacks, he recalled fearing he would die that night. Even now, he said, talking about what he saw makes him tremble.
Warnings over the station speakers
It was around 8.45 pm when Deepak heard sustained gunfire and loud bangs and saw thick smoke near platforms 12 and 13. The Hyderabad-bound Hussain Sagar Express had just left, and the Indrayani Express from Pune had arrived around the same time.
From his first-floor cabin above the station master’s office, Deepak could see people lying wounded. Others were still at the booking counters or buying tea and snacks. He used the speakers to warn them that shots were being fired in the platform hall and told them to head for the rear exit.
Deepak called Zende, who handled announcements in the suburban section, and then alerted Vishwas Bhatt in the railway control room. Bhatt noted the time of the call in his diary, Deepak recalled. In the suburban section, Zende directed passengers towards the far end of Platform 1, where he believed they had a safer way out.
The two gunmen, Ismail Khan and Ajmal Amir Kasab, fired at passengers trying to escape. Deepak estimated that the shooting in the main-line section lasted five to six minutes. He recalled seeing one gunman stop near an ATM by Platform 8 to reload before moving towards the suburban section.
The announcers’ warnings helped hundreds of passengers escape. The attack at the station, now known as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, killed 52 people and injured 108. In all, 166 people were killed in the 26/11 attacks across Mumbai.
Reuniting families through the night
After the shooting stopped, passengers began looking for relatives they had been separated from. Deepak and his colleagues read out names over the main-line speakers, asking those called to come to the station master’s cabin. His shift ended at 10 am the following day, 27 hours after he had signed in at Byculla.
Deepak later approached a senior divisional commercial manager and received a chief commercial manager’s award comprising a certificate and Rs 500. Asked whether he had felt overlooked when another announcer received greater recognition, he told PTI that it had hurt for a while and that he had eventually come to terms with it.
“Whatever happened, the big thing is that I survived,” he said.
With PTI inputs