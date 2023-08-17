How a tribal school in Tripura is opening new doors

Maslan Reang, 13, cannot hold back her happiness on seeing her classmates in school after the weekend. She greets them warmly and looks forward to the English class which is about to begin.

"We are now beginning to write small essays… Sometimes, I make mistakes while using tenses, but I am learning every day. By the end of the year, I hope to be good," Maslan told DW.

Lal Monkima, a class 8 student, is equally excited about attending school. His forte is mathematics.

"I love the subject. I didn't know that problem solving could be so joyful. One day, when I master the subject, I will be a teacher," Monkima says.