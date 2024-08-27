How ‘fair’ are the CBI and ED, asks the Supreme Court

A Supreme Court bench comprising justices B.R. Gavai and K.V. Viswanathan on Tuesday, 27 August, granted bail to BRS leader K. Kavitha in the money-laundering and corruption cases related to the Delhi liquor policy.

Kavitha had been arrested on the evening of 15 March this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and has been in custody since. The CBI then also arrested her while she was already in judicial custody in the ED case.

'Prosecution has to be fair. A person who incriminates himself has been made a witness!' said Justice Gavai during the hearing. 'Tomorrow you (will) pick up anyone as you please? You cannot pick and choose any accused. What is this 'fairness'?'

Justice Gavai also had occasion to warn the additional solicitor general of India, S.V. Raju, that the court would feel constrained to record adverse observations in its order if the ASG continued to oppose bail on merits.

The ASG, after arguing for nearly an hour, finally conceded. However, refusing to adjourn the hearing, the bench proceeded to dictate the order.

The bench noted in its order that the investigation has been completed and that the chargesheet or prosecution complaint had already been filed in both the CBI and ED cases.

The custodial interrogation of the petitioner, therefore, was no longer necessary.

With as many as 493 witnesses to be examined and the documentary evidence running into nearly 50,000 pages, the trial is unlikely to end soon, the bench noted. However, it pointed out, the undertrial's custody could not be extended into a punishment as seemed to have been awarded by the trial court.