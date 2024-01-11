Will influencers swing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections?

"Elections are coming up and as social media influencers, we have enough power that if we campaign for or against anyone, it can have a massive impact. It is because influencers are connected with people and represent the grassroots," says influencer Shravan Patel, who is creating videos for the Indian National Congress.

He is making reels of rural women working in an employment programme and highlighting a welfare scheme in the western desert.

In India's remote hinterlands, younger and older populations are both spend more time on social media, which is informing and influencing their political views and awareness of current affairs.

"We watch news on Instagram and Facebook reels, and trust them completely. Based on that, we also decide how to vote," says one Indian voter.

As the 2024 Lok Sabh elections approach, influencers therefore play a crucial role in reaching remote communities.