How long will jumle-baazi continue: Congress on announcement of recruitment of 10 lakh people by government

"The promise was to provide two crore jobs every year and 16 crore jobs were to be given in eight years. Now they are saying they will only provide 10 lakh jobs by year 2024. Sixty lakh posts are lying vacant in governments. Thirty lakh posts are lying vacant in the central government. 'Jumle-baazi' (rhetoric) till how long?" Surjewala asked in a tweet in Hindi.

The Congress has been attacking the BJP-led Centre over the rising unemployment and the lack of new jobs in the country.

The prime minister has asked various government departments and ministries to undertake the recruitment of 10 lakh people on a "mission mode" in the next year and a half, his office said on Tuesday.

The direction from Modi came following a review of the status of human resources in all government departments and ministries, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.