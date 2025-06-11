‘How to kill MGNREGA in 3 easy steps’: Congress’ dig at Modi govt

The Congress on Wednesday, 11 June, took a swipe at the Centre over its handling of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, saying the government is working on "how to kill MGNREGA in three easy steps".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared on X the screenshot of a media report that claimed that for the first time, the government has capped spending under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) at 60 per cent of its annual allocation for the first half of the financial year 2025–26.